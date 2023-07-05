Home
South Carolina woman dies after alligator attack near golf course lagoon
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman died Tuesday after she was attacked by an alligator while walking her dog near a golf...
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Deputies looking for suspect who beat up security guard at Tangipahoa Parish landfill, stole gun and vehicles
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies are looking for a man...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Sneaky showers will turn scattered this afternoon
Sneaky showers will bubble up by noon, then scattered showers until sunset. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Wednesday morning...
Tuesday PM Forecast: daily dose of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Radar got a little busier with showers and...
Independence Day Forecast: Spotty showers but no washouts
A few showers today, but fireworks will not...
Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave
PONCHATOULA - The Ponchatoula Green Wave underperformed in year one under head coach Trey Willie. It was just two years ago that Ponchatoula lost the state...
Former LSU Tiger, NFL tight end declares big win in fight against cancer
BATON ROUGE - A former LSU football standout...
Sports2-a-Days: Central Wildcats
BATON ROUGE - For the last decade, Central...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
