La. state schools chief to address local 'Moms for Liberty' chapter
BATON ROUGE - State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley will be the featured speaker when the East Baton Rouge chapter of "Moms for Liberty" meets next...
Police arrest man allegedly connected to shooting death near BR apartments in 2022
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man over...
Hay barn in Tangipahoa expected to burn for days
TANGIPAHOA - A hay barn that caught on...
Thursday AM Forecast: Day 9 of constant heat
Intense heat sticking around the forecast into the weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: The entire WBRZ viewing area...
Wednesday PM Forecast: heat and drier conditions continue
Searing heat will stay the story as the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat continues on again today
Intense heat sticking around the forecast for a...
Paul Skenes signs with Pirates for record $9.2 million signing bonus
PITTSBURGH, PA - Former LSU pitcher and the No. 1 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft Paul Skenes signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates for a...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers
BATON ROUGE - Life after Rickie Collins starts...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: St. Amant Gators
ST. AMANT - Despite a 4-6 campaign in...
The Investigative Unit Video
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
