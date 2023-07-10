Home
News
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing female gymnasts including Olympic medalists, was stabbed multiple times during an altercation...
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways and kills 1 person
NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain spawned extreme...
Ascension Parish wants to know how $1.2B of federal funds for flood relief was spent
ASCENSION PARISH - After a closed-door discussion at...
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: A warm and humid start with more PM showers in the forecast
Staying hot and staying rainy each afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Monday morning muggies are here and they...
Sunday PM Forecast: Clouds Provide Early Heat Relief - Showers & Storms Likely
Morning clouds provide some heat relief, and showers...
Saturday PM Forecast: A Few Passing Showers Overnight - Sunday T-Storms
Overnight showers threaten, Sunday thunderstorms return THE...
Sports
LSU injured right hander Grant Taylor taken in 2nd round by White Sox in MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE, La - Despite missing the entire 2023 season due to injury, LSU right-hander Grant Taylor was selected 51st overall by the Chicago White Sox...
Ty Floyd selected 38th overall by Cincinnati Reds
BATON ROUGE, La . – LSU right-handed pitcher...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Denham Springs Yellow Jackets
Denham Springs, LA - Three years ago, head...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge was recognized this week by the American Diabetes Association for its involvement in studying the...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
Contests
