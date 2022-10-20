Home
Person badly hurt after being hit by 18-wheeler on O'Neal Lane Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - A person was reported to be in "very critical" condition after being hit by an 18-wheeler at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and...
Photos: Flames and smoke consume Slidell home in early-morning fire Wednesday
SLIDELL - A fire early Wednesday morning destroyed...
New solar-powered parking kiosks slowly being installed in downtown
BATON ROUGE - Soon, those old, worn-out parking...
Will record breaking cold continue into the winter months?
With one cold snap already in the books for this cold season, many are asking what this means for the rest of Fall and Winter. Will...
Thursday AM Forecast: Warmer temperatures start this afternoon
Once we warm up today, we are done...
Wednesday PM Forecast: temperature turnaround starts tomorrow
Metro Airport in Baton Rouge did not reach...
Williamson scores 25 in return, Pelicans beat Nets 130-108
NEW YORK (AP) — Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Plaquemine Mike Mitchell
PLAQUEMINE - It's been a long time since...
Watch: Coach Brian Kelly reflects on win against Florida, looks forward to homecoming game against Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
