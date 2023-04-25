Home
Disney+ show that spent millions filming in Baton Rouge canceled after one season
BATON ROUGE - After one 10-episode season filmed heavily in the capital city, Disney's "National Treasure: Edge of History" has been canceled, according to The Advocate...
Get a hands-on animal experience at Companion Animal Alliance's summer camp
BATON ROUGE - Summer is just around the...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
NEW YORK (AP) — Harry Belafonte, the civil...
Weather
Tuesday AM Forecast: Temperatures will be on the climb
The 80s are moving back into the forecast. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight: Temperatures this morning are back...
Monday PM Forecast: slow moving front, stuck weather pattern
The weather this week will be unsettled but...
Monday AM Forecast: Another dry day in the forecast
Today will be a near repeat of yesterday...
Sports
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field, report says
BATON ROUGE - The Southeastern Conference is mulling harsher punishments for teams whose fans rush the field after a win, including possibly relocating the site of...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
After six weeks of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is...
No. 15 LSU softball beats Mississippi State 8-0, completing sweep
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team completed...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 24, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Videos
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
About Us
Contests
