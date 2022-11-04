Home
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion on Friday, making it the largest lottery prize in history....
Fire at Springfield home calls for multi-agency response early Friday
SPRINGFIELD - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to...
WBRZ's score predictions for the 2022 LSU vs. Bama game
On the Friday before the fateful 2022 LSU...
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms are moving in early Saturday
The football forecast is looking rainy this weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: The humidity is climbing fast; you...
Download the free WBRZ Weather App
You can find current conditions, receive watches and...
Thursday PM Forecast: fog possible tonight, rain likely late tomorrow night
Some fog is possible early Friday. A front...
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy on its Baton Rouge tour stop
BATON ROUGE - The National Championship trophy will...
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football program after bench-clearing brawl early in the season
BATON ROUGE - For the past several years,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
