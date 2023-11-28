Home
Truck hauling chickens overturns on I-59
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A truck hauling live chickens flipped onto its side, blocking travel on I-59 in St. Tammany Parish early Tuesday. The 18-wheeler...
Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson
GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways...
Coaching change: Zydeco elevate MJ Graham to interim head coach
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zydeco have...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Coats today and tomorrow, rain jackets by Thursday
Plenty of sunshine around today as an area of high pressure sits over the state. Temperatures remain chilly and the coldest temperatures of the week will...
Monday PM Forecast: Cool and dry for now, watching more rain chances by late week
High pressure dominates our weather pattern for the...
Monday AM Forecast: Quiet but cold start to the week, rain chances by the weekend
A cold but quiet start to the week...
Sports
Reports: Grambling State fires head coach Jackson
GRAMBLING - Grambling State University is parting ways with its head football coach. Numerous sources on Tuesday said the university has dismissed Hue Jackson --...
Coaching change: Zydeco elevate MJ Graham to interim head coach
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zydeco have...
Southern defeats Grambling 27-22 in 50th annual Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS - Southern defeated Grambling 27-22 in...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Community
Baton Rouge General lights up the holidays starting Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A local tradition is set to reignite Saturday when Baton Rouge General transforms its front lawn into a huge light display complete with...
Survivor Stories: Community volunteer shares her story of brain surgery and breast cancer
In 2021, Diane Tate was on stage getting...
Survivor Stories: Baton Rouge woman battles breast cancer with confidence
BATON ROUGE - Shaun Ward is a survivor....
