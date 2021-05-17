Home
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
UPDATE: Entergy contacted Pope after the 2 On Your Side story aired and said it is correcting the billing error. The company told Pope it's looking...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
Witnesses: Man who killed Arkansas woman lured out neighbors
FORT SMITH, Ark. - An Arkansas man who authorities say fatally shot an 87-year-old neighbor was trying to lure residents of his apartment complex outside before...
Woman allegedly sought out teenage boys on social media, forced girl to have sex with them
HOUMA - A woman is accused of posing...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday...
Chance for rain and storms returns Monday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Southerly winds will begin to pump up the moisture tonight, making things feel more muggy. Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in...
Quiet weather this weekend, stormy next week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, there will be a...
Dry weather into the weekend, stormy next week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly...
LSU Baseball Takes Game 3, Series Against Alabama, 13-5
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma'Khail Hilliard earned his fifth win in five decisions Sunday, and centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo homered...
LSU softball set to host Baton Rouge regional as 7th overall seed
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger softball team...
Southern pass rusher Jordan Lewis named 26th Buck Buchanan Award Recipient
Release via Southern Athletics CHICAGO. IL. --...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
