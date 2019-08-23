Home
Auto shop releases car following 2 On Your Side story
BAKER - A woman who needed her car repaired took it to a person who never did the work. Joyce Williams contacted 2 On Your Side...
Woman mailed speeding tickets while car is being repaired at auto shop
BAKER - After learning there is an issue...
Baton Rouge postal carrier indicted after more than 100 pieces of mail dumped in garbage
BATON ROUGE - A U.S. Postal Service employee...
Illinois patient's death may be first in US tied to vaping
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois health officials are reporting what could be United States' first death tied to vaping. In a Friday news release, the...
Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert for Ohio shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Comedian Dave Chappelle plans...
Man who claimed God told him to cause deadly crash being sent to mental hospital for treatment
UPDATE: A judge has ordered Jack Jordan spend...
Unsettled with areas of heavy rain this weekend
A wetter pattern with more widespread rain and thunderstorms is expected through the weekend. Any storm downpours could create street and poor drainage flooding. THE...
More downpours during the days ahead
More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this...
Increasing rain coverage this weekend; Chantal forms in the Atlantic
Simply put, little variation in the weather pattern...
LSU Defense Viewing Uncertainty at Middle Linebacker as Positive
Ed Orgeron said after Saturday's scrimmage that he has a pretty good idea who his starters will be for next week's season opener against Georgia Southern....
Tulsa, Louisiana Tech agree to home-and-home series
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Tulsa and Louisiana Tech...
LSU holds on to #6 spot in AP preseason poll
BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August 22, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for August...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
