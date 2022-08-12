Home
Police: Man arrested for Gonzales shooting that left two injured, caught in Baton Rouge
GONZALES - Police arrested a suspect in a Gonzales shooting that injured two people earlier this week. Jerome Bergeron was arrested Friday morning at a...
Vacant duplex ruled total loss after early-morning fire claims building
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators ruled a building...
Mississippi chiropractor charged with selling fentanyl
GULFPORT, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi chiropractor accused...
Friday AM Forecast: A little more dry time this weekend
Another rainy afternoon today, but there is more dry time in the forecast this weekend. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Thursday PM Forecast: tropical air mass to bring on more storms
Expect two more days with a few drenching...
Drought Monitor: Summer rain ends the drought
There have been major improvements to the drought...
WATCH: LSU wideout Brian Thomas trying to take the next step in year 2
BATON ROUGE - Former Walker wide receiver Brian Thomas has all the abilities to be a great receiver but as his head coach Brian Kelly wants...
WATCH: Southern defensive lineman Jason Dumas comes back home to be closer to family
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars got a...
WATCH: New Orleans Saints Jarvis Landry is proving he's still one of the best slot receivers in the NFL
NEW ORLEANS - Jarvis Landry had career lows...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
