Months after toddler's overdose death, mother charged with murder in case that exposed DCFS failures
BATON ROUGE - Months after her 2-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose, a grand jury formally charged Whitney Ard with murder in a case that...
Channel 2s Best Bet$: Week 4 NFL | Week 5 CFB
BATON ROUGE - It’s now the middle of...
WANTED: Police pursuing pickpocketing purse-snatcher at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE - Police are pursuing a purse-snatcher...
Thursday AM Forecast: More windy conditions expected for the Capital Area, no warnings or advisories issued for today
Another windy day but no current Red Flag warnings or wind advisories expected today. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight:...
Wednesday PM Forecast: cool mornings and breezes continue, Ian makes landfall
It has been breezy across the area thanks...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Windy and dry at home as Ian approaches Florida
Dry and windy conditions expected again today. ...
Channel 2s Best Bet$: Week 4 NFL | Week 5 CFB
BATON ROUGE - It’s now the middle of football season, and after a hot start we have cooled off a bit in our Best Bet$. But...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
BATON ROUGE - Around Central High School, Glen...
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers finding the rhythm of life through love of music and football
Plaquemine senior offensive lineman Jayden Rogers is a...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
