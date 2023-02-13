Home
2 On Your Side
News
'Antiques Roadshow' announces filming location for Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Organizers have announced where they plan to film 'Antiques Roadshow' when the popular television show comes to the capital area later this year....
Train derailment in Ohio prompts water utility to take precautions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia water...
AT&T announces $200K donation to Southern, Grambling ahead of NBA's HBCU Classic
BATON ROUGE - Southern University and Grambling State...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Scattered showers will be back tomorrow
Scattered showers will be back in the forecast for Valentine's Day. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: After a chilly...
Sunday PM Forecast: Enjoy the drytime while it last
The perfect way to end the weekend: plenty...
Sunday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine for the last half of the weekend
The perfect way to end the weekend: plenty...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
No. 3 LSU falls to top-ranked South Carolina, 88-64; Tigers take first loss of the season
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a matchup of the nation’s final two unbeaten teams, No. 3 LSU (23-1, 11-1 SEC) fell behind early to No. 1 South...
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
BATON ROUGE - The Southern basketball team snapped...
LSU basketball drops 12th straight game, loses to Texas A&M 74-62
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team lost...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Rape victim ordered to pay her abuser child support
PONCHATOULA- It's one of the most egregious cases victims' advocates tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit they have ever seen, after a judge awarded full custody to...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Black History Month
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2022
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2022
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
Black History Month
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2022
UGLY ROOF CONTEST
Search
SEARCH
71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Scattered showers will be back tomorrow
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days