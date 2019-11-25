Home
Incentive program will help bring grocery retail to north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A financing program has been created to attract supermarkets, grocery stores, or food delivery services to food desert areas of East Baton Rouge...
Driveways torn up to make way for sewer repairs in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - Some residents living in Bayou Grand...
Ultrasound 'store' closed amid backlash from upset moms - shocking reason why
GONZALES - A 3-D imaging center that popped...
Chief: La. officer fired, arrested on crystal meth possession
WESTLAKE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a police officer has been arrested and accused of possessing crystal meth. News outlets report 39-year-old...
11-year-old boy fatally shot at birthday party in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, OH - An 11-year-old boy has died...
Boat trailer registration impacted by state gov't hack
BATON ROUGE - The state computer hack debacle...
Milder, showery days ahead
After a nice and quiet Monday, mild and at times dreary conditions are expected for much of Thanksgiving week. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight:...
Mild Monday, Rain/Storms By Tuesday and Wednesday
After a gorgeous cool day, temperatures fall below...
Dry Sunday, Rain & Storms Return Tuesday
After rain early, conditions cleared as a front...
Sports
WATCH: Fan proposes in Superdome as Saints make game-winning kick
NEW ORLEANS - Sunday's game was filled with heart-stopping moments for Saints fans. But, for one couple, the most memorable moment came after the clock hit...
Williams has career-high 27 in LSUs win over Rhode Island
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) - Emmitt Williams scored...
LSU remains #1 in AP poll after defeating Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - LSU will remain the number...
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
