Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are calling on Republic Services to do a better job and they've been contacting 2 On Your Side too....
Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville face eviction
UPDATE: The Advocate reports that the landlord for...
Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting...
News
Police arrest man after video shows him punching baby in jaw
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked into jail Monday after police found a disturbing video of him abusing a small child. Police arrested Aaron...
US Defense Secretary Esper says no decision to leave Iraq
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has made no...
Teens arrested for stomping, robbing pregnant woman on Chicago train
CHICAGO - Police have arrested two teens who...
Weather
Weak front to bring cooler temperatures for mid-week
The new week will begin with quiet weather, even though a weak cold front is set to pass. Temperature moderation and an increasing chance for rain...
Lingering showers prior to a pleasant weekend
Behind a cold front, rain is expected to...
Dual threat storm system to cross region on Thursday
A complex storm system will move through the...
Sports
QB Tua Tagovailoa leaving Alabama for NFL Draft
TUSCALOOSA - After months of speculation, star Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced he will forego his senior year to enter the NFL Draft. Tagovailoa...
Cook, Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins hit tight...
LSU opens SEC play with win over Tennessee behind sharp shooting Smart
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee – The LSU men's basketball team...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 3, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
