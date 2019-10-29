Home
On Your Side
Resident fears tree poses risk to railroad, property
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree is threatening to fall, and the property owner closest to the tree in question says he's trying to remove the...
School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing....
Do you need to move your fence? Argument over servitude coming to close
DENHAM SPRINGS - A letter will soon be...
News
Sheriff's office: 2 bodies discovered buried at Texas beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Investigators are trying to identify two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach amid the search for a missing New...
Federal judge blocks Alabama's tough abortion law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge has...
The Red Stick Farmer's Market celebrates its' 23rd anniversary, Nov. 2
BATON ROUGE - The Red Stick Farmer's Market...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Rain giving way to coolest temps so far this fall
A frontal system will cause unsettled weather through at least the first half of Halloween. A sharp drop in temperatures will follow the cold front on...
Quiet beginning to the week, rain returns by Tuesday night
36 hours of quiet weather will start the...
Soaking rain through Saturday morning
A low pressure system will bring rain to...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
LSU Jacoby Stevens named SEC defensive player of the week for second time
BATON ROUGE - For the second consecutive week, LSU safety Jacoby Stevens has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week according to the league...
Saints triumphant in Brees' return, top Cardinals 31-9
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Drew Brees passed for...
AP Top 25: LSU No. 1 ahead of 'Bama, Ohio St in close vote
BATON ROUGE - The Associated Press released its...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
Additional Links
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Tailgate Giveaway
Paw Patrol Live Contest
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Dog Days of Summer
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Contact Information
Employment
Apps
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Tailgate Giveaway
Paw Patrol Live Contest
Fans' Choice 2019
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Rain giving way to coolest temps so far this fall
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories (/web/webroot/secure/widgets/viewgalleryvideo/class.cfc), first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days