School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing. Residents want a fence built for student safety but the school abutting their property says it's not legally...
Do you need to move your fence? Argument over servitude coming to close
DENHAM SPRINGS - A letter will soon be...
Subdivision frustrated over servitude, parish says some might need to move fence
DENHAM SPRINGS - Residents in one neighborhood are...
Possibility of additional victims, charges after man arrested in juvenile rape case
PONCHATOULA - Additional charges are likely in a sex crimes case under investigation in southern Tangipahoa Parish. Malcolm Chester, 32, was arrested on first-degree rape...
Mayor: New Orleans spending $400K a day on hotel collapse
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans' mayor says...
Murphy Painter drops out of race for Ascension Parish president
Candidate for Ascension Parish president, Murphy Painter, has...
Severe Storms likely through the day
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Cloudy and stormy through the day today, as a strong cold front and a Gulf disturbance presses through our area...
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Partly cloudy...
Warm Up Continues through the Weekend
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Mostly...
Bridgewater throws for 2 TDs, surging Saints top Bears 36-25
CHICAGO (AP) - Teddy Bridgewater threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints improved to 5-0 without injured starter Drew Brees with...
STATE FAIR CLASSIC: Southern vs Texas Southern 28-21
DALLAS- Southern is facing Texas Southern for the...
Joe Burrow throws 4 TDs passes, No. 2 LSU routs MSU 36-13
WATCH THE POST GAME PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE HERE...
Friday's Health Report
2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 16,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
