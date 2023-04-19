Home
Alabama police arrest 2 teens for birthday party shooting
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an Alabama shooting that killed four young people at a...
Boil advisory in place for portion of Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - A portion of Ward Two...
LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday Commute
FOLLOW OUR TWITTER FOR LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES DAILY:...
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry until the rain moves in on Friday
Keep an eye on the Friday forecast. Several rounds of rain will be moving through. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Tuesday PM Forecast: warmer with more sun before late week front
Cloud cover was a bit thicker than expected...
Tuesday AM Forecast: More clouds today, Temperatures are still climbing
A few more clouds will be around today,...
Sports
UL downs #1 LSU baseball, 8-5
BATON ROUGE, La . — For the first time since 2014, the Ragin Cajuns of Louisiana took down a top ranked team in the nation. LSU...
LSU softball drops series at Auburn, loses finale in extra innings
AUBURN, AL - No. 12/13 LSU (34-10, 7-8...
Southeastern baseball wins game two 8-7 against McNeese
HAMMOND - Before Saturday, April wasn't a kind...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, April 17, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Dry until the rain moves in on Friday
