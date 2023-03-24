Home
Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas
DECATUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down early Friday in north Texas as a storm system threatens to spawn tornadoes in Arkansas,...
Man arrested for arson after setting fire in his apartment
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man...
Louisiana plugs 100 abandoned oil wells with federal grant
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 100...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Showers and storms will start up later today
Watching for showers and storms this afternoon. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. To day & Tonight : W e are looking at...
Thursday PM Forecast: multiple rain chances ahead
Multiple rounds of rain will be possible Friday...
Thursday AM Forecast: New information about the next cold front
Stay connected to the Storm Station! We are...
Sports
Final game of LSU-Arkansas series rescheduled to Saturday night, setting up double-header
BATON ROUGE - Game three of LSU and Arkansas' series at Alex Box Stadium has been moved from Sunday to Saturday due to weather concerns. ...
LSU baseball series opener against Arkansas moved up on Friday due to weather
BATON ROUGE – Game 1 of the LSU-Arkansas...
Former LSU tight end Foster Moreau finds out he has cancer during Saints visit
NFL tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and the crawfish market is seeing one of its first significant drops of the season. According to the...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
