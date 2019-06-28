Home
State presents upgrades to Acadian Thruway flooding spot
BATON ROUGE - An upgrade is in the works to deal with the infamous flooding at the Acadian Thruway underpass in Baton Rouge. It's an issue...
Mobile home delivered to owner despite dealer payment issues
PRAIRIEVILLE - Last week, 2 On Your Side...
Auto lot says buyer was misinformed after car quits on her
ZACHARY - If a deal sounds too good...
Fugitive 'attack squirrel' owner arrested in Alabama chase
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL - An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called "attack squirrel" he considered a pet has been arrested on new charges....
Invasive Asian swamp eel found in Louisiana waterway
NEW ORLEANS - Wildlife officials say Asian swamp...
Cat found after nearly 3 years; Kansas owner 'in shock'
GARDNER, Kan. (AP) - A cat named Meow...
A Little Sunshine, A Little Rain
Today: Expect an abundant amount of sunshine for a large part of your Friday forecast as temperatures will continue to heat up for another hot...
More showers and thunderstorms around after Thursday
Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected...
Stubborn clouds, continued isolated showers and thunderstorms
The week’s heat should peak on Thursday. By...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Parkview Baptist Eagles
The Parkview Baptist Eagles are taking their offense in a new direction with a new head coach in 2019. Stefan Lefors is the new head coach...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Catholic Bears
After back to back state title game appearances,...
Sports2-A-Days-Preview: University High Cubs
After years of success and two state titles,...
Freedom Mile run will open Independence Day activities in downtown Baton Rouge next week
BATON ROUGE – Runners are gearing up for next week’s 4th of July Freedom Mile in downtown. The annual event is put together by the...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for June...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
