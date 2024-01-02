Home
News
Two people taken to hospital after overnight shooting at Gonzales Walmart
GONZALES - Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday night. According to the Gonzales Police Department,...
Teenager killed after New Year's Eve shooting in Point Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A 19-year-old died from...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast on Bourbon Street during Sugar Bowl broadcast
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday AM Forecast: Dry today ahead of early morning rain event Wednesday
Dry conditions and plenty of sunshine around today ahead of a soggy Wednesday morning. Over the next week, keep your raingear handy as we are tracking...
Monday PM Forecast: Tracking several rainmakers for the first week of 2024
While a cold front passage on New Year's...
Monday AM Forecast: Several rounds of rain expected the first week of 2024
The first week of the year consists of...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Malik Nabers breaks LSU receiving yards record during ReliaQuest Bowl; Tigers beat Wisconsin 35-31
TAMPA, Florida - LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is now the all-time leading receiver in program history after a Tiger win against Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest...
LSU women's basketball ends non-conference play with comfortable win over Jacksonville
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team...
LSU Men's basketball wins final non-conference game over Northwestern St.
BATON ROUGE - Matt McMahon and the LSU...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Love225
Share the Christmas Joy
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Under the Tree Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2023
Search
SEARCH
50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: Dry today ahead of early morning rain event Wednesday
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days