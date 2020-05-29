Home
Don't be too quick to toss that junk mail - millions of stimulus payments mailed in form of debit cards
BATON ROUGE - Don't be too quick to throw away that junk mail, it could be your stimulus money. Nearly 4 million people are being...
Woman receives someone else's stimulus money, wants to return to right person
BATON ROUGE - As some people are still...
Some heart, stroke patients not seeking care due to fear of COVID-19
BATON ROUGE - New data suggests that people...
EBR Parish Coroner reports five additional coronavirus-related fatalities, Friday
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, EBR Parish Coroner, William "Beau" Clark released a statement saying that within the last 24 hours, his office has investigated...
Police: Football player accused in Waffle House attack was triggered by Instagram comments about "boyfriend girlfriend stuff"
ZACHARY — A fight at a Waffle House...
U.S. Army's first female combat arms general officer visits BR Food Bank
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Food Bank...
Weather
Dodging showers again, then drier pattern will take place
Today and Tonight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible again today, mainly during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Once again, not everyone will...
Few rinsing on repeat, drier conditions soon
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain...
Upper level low maintains scattered showers, thunderstorms
A rather active pattern of scattered showers and...
Saints announce preseason schedule
NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints announced their 2020 preseason schedule Wednesday afternoon. Things will start on the road with two games away from...
'We need football': Coach O appears on national TV to talk fall sports
BATON ROUGE - Coach Ed Orgeron told Fox...
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
Port Allen- Two months after their season got...
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health for Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on Wednesday and India saw another record single-day jump...
Tickets on sale for 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway; Information here
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale for...
Better than Ezra star partners with Raising Cane's for charitable virtual concert
BATON ROUGE - Raising Cane's is hoping to...
