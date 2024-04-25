Home
News
Governor Jeff Landry says constitutional convention is 'rushed' to allow most voters a say on the ballot
BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry hosted a press conference discussing the looming constitutional convention set for the end of the current legislative session. The...
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark #MeToo trial
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court...
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
BATON ROUGE - Thursday, the U.S.S. Kidd is...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Staying warm and dry through the weekend
We remain warm and dry through the weekend. Winds will increase as well as humidity levels to end the week. Today & Tonight: Thursday morning...
Wednesday PM Forecast: flirting with records as warm up continues
A steady warming trend will continue through the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Above-average warmth sticks around through end of April
The final week of April will feature warm...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU women's basketball adds three guards from transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball announced Wednesday three transfer guards joining the Tigers and bolstering LSU's perimeter depth. LSU added Mjracle Sheppard from Mississippi...
LSU's Jayden Daniels, two wide receivers expected to go first round in 2024 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU's explosive offensive weapons from...
LSU softball suffers first non-conference loss of the season to UL-Lafayette
LAFAYETTE - The LSU softball team lost their...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Disney On Ice Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Disney On Ice Contest
Search
SEARCH
78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Staying warm and dry through the weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days