AP: New autopsy rejects crash theory in Ronald Greene death
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A reexamined autopsy ordered by the FBI in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene has rejected the Louisiana State Police claim...
Florida teacher won't face charges for showing R-rated film
NICEVILLE, Fla. - A sheriff's investigation refutes allegations...
Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Facebook said it...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Sunshine today, Rain moving in by Thursday
Another sunny and warm afternoon is ahead of us. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Temperatures again started out in the low 50s today, and...
Monday PM Forecast: quiet weather until midweek cold front
Pleasant weather will stick around through the middle...
Monday AM Forecast: The pleasant fall conditions will continue
Skies will be sunny and clear for the...
Sports
WATCH: Coach O previews match-up with Alabama
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron discuss LSU's upcoming game against #3 Alabama.
Myles Brennan leaving LSU after being sidelined by injury in 2021
BATON ROUGE - Myles Brennan, who was once...
QB Jameis Winston out for the season after suffering injury during Saints' win over Buccaneers
NEW ORLEANS - Starting quarterback will miss the...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
Contests
