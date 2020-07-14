Home
Mail troubles popping up for Baton Rouge residents
BATON ROUGE - Residents are calling 2 On Your Side about mail delivery issues in their neighborhood. The calls are coming from areas that receive mail...
State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
Fired VA staffer facing 7 murder counts in insulin deaths
A former staffer at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia is being charged with killing seven patients by giving them fatal doses of insulin, according...
US carries out the 1st federal execution in nearly 2 decades
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The federal government...
LIVE UPDATES: Traffic information; Road closures for VP motorcade Tuesday
12 days of no snowfall
Wishing for snow? July 14th marks the first of 12 days in the year that have no recorded snowfall at any climate station in the continental...
Silent Killer continues to plague Capital Area
The latest run of heat is not unusual...
Heat Advisory day five, Holding out for rain
Heat Advisory Day 5... check on your neighbors!...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: St. Amant Gators
St. Amant started last year blazing hot with a 5-2 record but some late season blunders had the gators finish 5-5. Cole Poirrier is back at...
Pelicans gear up for start of season, tv schedule released
The New Orleans Pelicans are two and a...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: East Ascension Spartans
East Ascension returns 8 starters on both sides...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, July 13, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Supreme Court rules Trump admin can weaken Obamacare contraceptive mandate
WASHINGTON - In a 7-2 decision on Wednesday,...
BR Mayor extends weekend hours for 'Geaux Get Tested' initiative
BATON ROUGE - On Friday morning, the Mayor's 'Geaux Get Tested Initiative' continues with free testing open to all area residents and testing hours will be...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
