State urges people to 'mask up' as virus numbers increase
BATON ROUGE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to release new guidance when it comes to wearing a mask. It still recommends...
Residents awaiting traffic circle in Gonzales will be waiting longer than originally discussed
GONZALES - Drivers in Ascension Parish are hoping...
Fences in servitude removed by parish to cut ditch, residents must pay to put them back
DENHAM SPRINGS - Last year , the Livingston...
LIVE UPDATES: Monday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Reddit bans pro-Trump forum in hate-speech crackdown
Reddit, an online comment forum that is one...
More Florida beaches closing for 4th of July weekend amid surge in virus cases
MIAMI - Beaches across several major Florida cities,...
Was Spring 2020 nicer than usual?
Was it just me, or did we have really pleasant weather over the last few months… like the kind of weather that makes you want to...
Feels like triple digits
Muggy, soupy, sticky, whatever you call it... it's...
Hot and humid start to the week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect warm and muggy...
Report: Cam Newton agrees to one-year deal with New England Patriots
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reportedly reached an agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources told ESPN . ...
New Orleans Pelicans set to 'take flight' in July to resume 2019-20 season in Orlando
ORLANDO- The New Orleans Pelicans are set to...
Abbey Daniel leads Louisiana Women's Amateur after being only golfer under par in first round
COVINGTON - Abbey Daniel of Covington captured medalist...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, June 26, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
EBR mayor hosts Wednesday morning financial literacy workshop
BATON ROUGE - For many residents, Louisiana's gradual reopening from the state-wide closure caused by the spread of COVID-19 is happening alongside their gradual rebuilding of...
Thank you! St. Jude Dream Home tickets are sold out; Watch drawing in July
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are no longer available...
Virus expands grip in many areas; U.S. death toll nears 100,000
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported...
Class of 2020
Business Directory
Calendar
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Mr Food
Pat's Coats for Kids
The Pledge of Allegiance
