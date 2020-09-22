Home
Family, friends search for answers after hit and run puts man in hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS - Police in Denham Springs are trying to find a hit and run driver involved in an accident that occurred over a week ago...
LWC issues apology after sending letters to unemployed, warning they were overpaid & owe thousands
BATON ROUGE - Major sticker shock for people...
Fence company taking months to complete projects, customers upset
DENHAM SPRINGS - A fence company in Livingston...
Amid controversy, President Trump says he'll reveal his Supreme Court nominee Saturday
As ten former federal judges, including former FBI Director William Webster, are asking Senate leaders to withhold consideration of a Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration...
Saints fans rely on humor to keep spirits lifted following team's first loss of 2020
LAS VEGAS - Monday night's faceoff between the...
CATS workers plan Tuesday afternoon protest, citing ' mismanagement of millage'
Baton Rouge – A local Baton Rouge union...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH: several days of rain expected due to Tropical Depression Beta
Around 11pm Monday, Tropical Storm Beta made landfall near Port O'Connor, Texas. As of 10 am Tuesday, Tropical Depression Beta was moving northeast at 2mph....
Beta churns in Gulf, Tropical Storm Watch posted for southwest Louisiana
Cloud cover should sock the area in for...
Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Depression Twenty-Two has been upgraded to Tropical...
LSU football returns Saturday with no tailgating, 25% capacity in Death Valley
BATON ROUGE - The long wait for the return of LSU football is almost over but the coronavirus is reshaping the game day experience. ...
Saints take on Raiders in Las Vegas Monday night; watch live on WBRZ
LAS VEGAS - The Saints are making closing...
Coach O Weekly Press Conference - Game 1 vs. MSU
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron previewed his...
Investigations
Health
Upcoming 'Mammos & Mimosas' event offers mammograms, mimosas, and swag bags
BATON ROUGE – 'Mammos & Mimosas,' an annual event that pairs mammograms with mimosas and free swag, is only weeks away and participants are urged to...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
