Home
News
Fire investigators arrest man for setting fire to ex-girlfriend's car
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators arrested a man Thursday for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's car over a week ago, which caused about $3,000 of damages....
Sheriff: 16-year-old among two arrested in Gonzales armed robbery; pair allegedly held minors at gunpoint
GONZALES - Two people, including a 16-year-old boy,...
Man allegedly stole money from dying woman while she was in the hospital
BATON ROUGE - A man is accused of...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Summertime sizzler setting in
Everyone will be staying hot, one or two sneaky showers possible. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Our entire viewing...
Wednesday PM Forecast: daily heat alerts likely
On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms very clearly trended...
Wednesday AM Forecast: HEAT ADVISORY today, more heat on the way
Sneaky showers this afternoon, but most people will...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Danielle Ballard, former women's basketball star at LSU, killed in Memphis car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Danielle Ballard, formerly a high-profile player at LSU, was struck and killed by a car in Tennessee Thursday morning. WREG reports that...
Sports2-A-Days Preview: Broadmoor Bucs
BATON ROUGE - The Broadmoor Bucs are hoping...
BRCC hires LSU-Eunice coach Byron Starks to head men's basketball program
Baton Rouge Community College is bringing in LSU-Eunice...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center recognized for its studies on bariatric surgery
BATON ROUGE - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Louisiana Casual Living Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Thursday AM Forecast: Summertime sizzler setting in
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days