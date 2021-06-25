Home
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage ditch
BATON ROUGE - While the threat of rain may be easing for the Baton Rouge area, some neighborhoods are still on edge, especially those who flooded...
Drainage issue identified months ago, neighborhood flooded in May
BATON ROUGE - People who live in neighborhoods...
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the rain this...
News
Governor vetoes proposal for permitless concealed carry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards has blocked legislation that would allow those 21 and older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit, according...
AP source: Justice Department suing Georgia over voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is suing...
New Iberia to hold vigil for former Daily Iberian journalist imprisoned in Myanmar
NEW IBERIA - A vigil will be held...
Weather
Rinse & repeat forecast continues
Today and Tonight: The summertime pattern continues today. Scattered rain and storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts will be less...
Pop up thunderstorms temporarily relieve heat for some
A few more showers and thunderstorms than expected...
Hot & steamy, rain chances continue
Today and Tonight: Expect another hot & humid...
Sports
LSU to introduce Jay Johnson as next baseball coach Monday
BATON ROUGE - LSU has decided on its next head baseball coach. The Tigers hired University of Arizona Head Coach Jay Johnson. Johnson will be...
Louisiana linemen camp gets the "big uglies" their time and attention
The Louisiana Line Camp is quick to point...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Live Oak Eagles
Second year head coach Blane Westmoreland jumped into...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the '2 Your Health' report for Tuesday,...
Community
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
