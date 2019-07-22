Home
Work on street corner two years ago not quite fixed following job
BATON ROUGE - Tucked away near a dead-end street, is a mess left behind by a mystery crew more than two years ago, and Vernon Pitcher...
Tip to 2 On Your Side leads deputies to opportunistic thieves who stole building material during storm
BATON ROUGE - A business owner is out...
Debris from June storm still on Baton Rouge street
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge City-Parish tells 2 On...
Lawyer: Man who killed mob boss thought he was helping Trump
NEW YORK (AP) - The lawyer for a man charged with killing a reputed New York mob boss says he was deluded by internet conspiracy theories...
Prosecutor: Cristiano Ronaldo won't face Vegas rape charge
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo...
At least 19 dead after drinking tainted alcohol in Costa Rica
At least 19 people have died in Costa...
Unusual July cold front to move through Tuesday
We start this week just like any other mid-summer week with the persistent heat and humidity coupled with scattered showers, a few thunderstorms and the potential...
2019 may join last four years as warmest on record
NOAA and NASA researchers have found that, globally,...
Greater rain coverage this weekend, front arrives next week
Moving into the weekend, long duration heat and...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Hammond Tornadoes
BATON ROUGE- The Hammond Tornadoes are coming off their first playoff run in 15 years and looking for more as they head into the 2019 season....
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Northeast Vikings
BATON ROUGE- Coming off a second round exit...
Sports2-A-Days-Previews: Amite Warriors
The defending 2A state champs have alot of...
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July 19, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for July...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
