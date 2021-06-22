Home
More people adopting 'do it yourself' mentality as neighbors help clear drainage ditch
BATON ROUGE - While the threat of rain may be easing for the Baton Rouge area, some neighborhoods are still on edge, especially those who flooded...
Drainage issue identified months ago, neighborhood flooded in May
BATON ROUGE - People who live in neighborhoods...
Recent flood victims share drainage concerns ahead of wet week
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of the rain this...
NOLA restaurant, Emeril's to reopen in late summer
NEW ORLEANS - Internationally recognized New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse announced Monday that his restaurant, Emeril's, will reopen its doors for dinner service beginning August 31,...
Florida bartender goes viral for discreetly writing note to help harassed customer
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida - A Florida bartender who...
Anniversary celebration turns into nightmare in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Houston couple celebrating...
A cold front is acting as a rainmaker for the area
A lingering boundary will continue to be a rainmaker through Wednesday. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: The cold front will not bring any cold...
Thunderstorms stay in the forecast, slight changes by Wednesday
While there are no major weather threats to...
Scattered showers and storms enhanced by a cold front
The first week of summer is starting with...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Woodlawn Panthers
Woodlawn had a super productive season in 2020, winning half of their games. Problem is they played just four. But former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall knows...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Istrouma Indians
Despite getting knocked out of the playoffs in...
Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Wildcats
There are plenty of teams that lay their...
Baton Rouge eye doctors perform new cataract procedure
BATON ROUGE - A new procedure is helping people with cataracts. The procedure was just performed in Baton Rouge by doctors at Williamson Eye Center....
World Sickle Cell Day: Trailblazing researcher battles chronic illness in the lab and at home
World Sickle Cell Day falls on Saturday, June...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Friday that it will host a series of virtual regional meetings in June and July to gather...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
