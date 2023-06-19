Home
News
One person hurt after reported shooting in Zachary Sunday night
ZACHARY - Officials said one person was taken to the hospital after being injured in a reported shooting Sunday night. According to emergency officials, one...
Heat wave has US South sweltering, from tornado-ravaged West Texas town to Florida beaches
Communities from Houston to New Orleans opened cooling...
Weather
Tropical Depression Three forms in central Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is set to issue the first advisories on newly developed Tropical Depression Three. This system does not pose a threat to the...
Monday AM Forecast: Heat on repeat with showers expected this afternoon
The hot pattern comes to an end but...
Sunday PM Forecast: A Very Warm Night - Repeating the Heat Monday -Eyes on the Tropics
A quiet, but ultra uncomfortably warm night... ...
Sports
LSU beats Tennessee 6-3 to head to the winner's side of the bracket in the College World Series
OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team won their first game of the 2023 College World Series, beating Tennessee 6-3. Ace pitcher Paul Skenes...
LSU and Tennessee College World Series game pushed back to 6:40 p.m.
OMAHA, Neb. - For the fourth time this...
Channel 2's Best Bet$: College World Series
College World Series best bet$: 1. #TCU...
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
