Coroner identifies 3-year-old killed in weekend UTV crash in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - A UTV accident left a toddler dead in Port Allen late Friday night. According to authorities, several juveniles were riding the vehicle...
La. Treasurer reports indictments for 5 people on small business pandemic relief fraud
BATON ROUGE - Monday, State Treasurer John Schroeder...
Former Vice President Pence files paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike...
Monday AM Forecast: More heat and PM showers expected this week
Rinse and repeat kind of pattern this week. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: Sticking with the heat and humidity...
Sunday PM Forecast: Storms Move Out, Clouds Remain, More Rain Monday
The evening appears to be settling down as...
Sunday Forecast: Hot Sunshine, Humid Conditions - A Drier Day
A fast warm up to the mid 90s,...
LSU baseball set to play against Oregon State in Regional Final Monday
BATON ROUGE - LSU will continue their postseason play in the NCAA regional on Monday with Game 6 against the winner of the Oregon State/Sam Houston...
No. 5 LSU beats Oregon State 6-5, headed to Baton Rouge Regional Championship
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers are heading...
Southeastern hires Bobby Barbier as next head baseball coach
HAMMOND - Southeastern has hired rival Northwestern State...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, June 1, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Monday AM Forecast: More heat and PM showers expected this week
