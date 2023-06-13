Home
Trump arrives at Miami court for historic appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents
MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump arrived Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Miami to surrender to authorities ahead of a historic court appearance on...
29-year-old shot, killed in Monday night shooting off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - Police confirmed they were investigating...
Pair of pawners allegedly used stolen identity to sell items
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Heat on repeat this week means plenty of pool days ahead
Heat on repeat for the next couple of days. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today & Tonight: T uesday morning is starting...
Monday PM Forecast: big heat sets in for rest of week
The extended forecast can be described simply as...
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for parts of the WBRZ viewing area
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for...
Sports
What now? Here's what you need to know ahead of Game 2
BATON ROUGE - The big stories on Saturday were the dominance of the Tigers on the mound and at the plate -- along with the epic...
LSU heading to first College World Series since 2017 after 8-3 victory over Kentucky
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team won...
No. 5 LSU beats Kentucky 14-0 in game 1 of the Baton Rouge Super Regional
BATON ROUGE - After hours of delays, LSU...
Investigations
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, June 12, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
