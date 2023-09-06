Home
News
Propelled by unsolved murders, Baton Rouge crime camera initiative set to add license plate readers
BATON ROUGE - The Page-Rice camera initiative , which helps fund crime cameras tied to police and sheriff’s offices, will add license plate readers next month....
Pointe Coupee schools increasing security at football games
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - New policies will be...
After WBRZ report, deputy arrested for shooting into fleeing car
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish...
Wednesday AM Forecast: the 100s may not be done yet
We will ride through the rest of the shortened workweek with hot temperatures and minimal rain. A weak front will move in for the weekend. ...
Tuesday PM Forecast: more 100s possible, Lee likely to be powerful hurricane in Atlantic
We will ride through the rest of the...
Tuesday AM Forecast: trending drier and trending hotter
The chances of beneficial rain will quickly decline...
Sports
LSU plummets in AP poll after opening week loss - See where the Tigers rank here
No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado moved into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Tuesday after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening...
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly recaps Tigers' loss to FSU, looks ahead to home opener
BATON ROUGE - Head Coach Brian Kelly held...
LSU falls to Florida State in Orlando 45-24
ORLANDO - The 2023 football season kicked off...
Investigations
Health
Healthy adults from Baton Rouge needed for study about intermittent fasting and how weight loss affects aging
BATON ROUGE - Studies show that intermittent fasting may help people lose weight and is easier to keep up with then traditional calorie counting, or restricting...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
