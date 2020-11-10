Home
Money wire transferred to wrong account, thousands in limbo
CENTRAL - A woman is feuding with her bank that she says wired her money to the wrong account and won't supply her supporting documents that...
Utility customers should expect to see new 'storm restoration charge' on bill in next year
BATON ROUGE - Utility companies have been busy...
Absentee ballot deadline is Monday
BATON ROUGE - If you haven't mailed your...
McDonald's announces upcoming release of new chicken sandwich, plant-based burger
According to USA Today , the popular fast-food chain known for its golden arches is planning to hop aboard the popular plant-based food train via its...
State Fire Marshal's office arrests man for allegedly starting fire in Pineville motel
RAPIDES PARISH - The State Fire Marshal's Office...
Detectives: Man with history of running scams nabbed on charges of contractor fraud
BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested...
Weather
Isolated showers this afternoon, conditions dry out Wednesday
Warm, muggy, and afternoon showers, what month is this? THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: Once again, the forecast today feels a lot more like...
OFFICIAL: 2020 becomes most active hurricane season on record
Subtropical Storm Theta has formed over the open...
Weak front and Eta moving into a dry atmosphere
There is not much excitement in the weather...
Sports
Scotlandville moves to 6-0 after win over Zachary; claims sole possession of District 4-5A
What was thought to be an offensive shootout, Zachary and Scotlandville came down to the closing moments of the 4th quarter with the Hornets leaving Mumford...
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22
The National Basketball Players Association voted Thursday to...
SEC unveils men's basketball schedule for 2020-2021 season; LSU to host 14 games in BR
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
CareSouth Baton Rouge distributes fresh fruit, veggies in honor of National Health Center Week
BATON ROUGE- CareSouth Medical and Dental is hosting a fresh fruit and vegetables drive-thru giveaway at its clinic in Baton Rouge on Friday, August 14 as...
Mayor Broome kicks off first MOVEBR construction project
BATON ROUGE – The MOVEBR program, a series...
Find out who won the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway
BATON ROUGE – Winners for the 2020 St....
