Home
News
ALDI buying out Winn-Dixie locations across southeast U.S. - including in Louisiana
BATAVIA, Ill. - Just days before it opens its first location in the Capital Area , ALDI said Wednesday that it would be buying out Winn-Dixie...
Tickfaw man killed after head-on collision in Tangipahoa Parish
TICKFAW - A man was pronounced dead on...
Three displaced, home deemed total loss after fire off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A home was deemed a...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Wednesday AM Forecast: Still Hot - Much Less Humidity
The string of heat alerts is over. Though still hot, most will be able to sense lower humidity. Today & Tonight: On Wednesday, sunshine will...
Tuesday PM Forecast: humidity to temporarily tumble, tropics waking up
The string of heat alerts is over. Though...
Tuesday AM Forecast: big heat early, weak front passing later
Isolated showers will be possible tomorrow evening as...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU cracks top 5 in AP preseason poll
The Tigers have achieved their best AP preseason ranking in seven years, making the top five heading into the 2023 season. Georgia will start the...
LSU's Latanna Stone falls to Auburn's Megan Schofill in US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – A magical week of golf...
LSU's Latanna Stone advances to US Women's Amateur Final
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
Additional Links
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff Contest
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Business Directory
Dog Days of Summer
Click 2 The Pros
Fireworks on the Mississippi
Love225
Pat's Coats for Kids
Brighten Up Baton Rouge
Stuff The Bus
The Pledge of Allegiance
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff Contest
Search
SEARCH
88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Still Hot - Much Less Humidity
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days