LSU's Kim Mulkey named AP Coach of the Year
LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has been named the Associated Press women's basketball coach of the year after her turnaround season of the Tiger program...
Civil rights groups sue to block new congressional map
BATON ROUGE (AP) — A coalition of civil...
Retired BRPD deputy chief named head of EBR school security
BATON ROUGE - Retired BRPD Deputy Chief Robert...
Drought Monitor: All of EBR now included in extreme drought
All of East Baton Rouge Parish is now categorized under extreme drought (D4). After 2021 finished as the third wettest year on record for Baton...
Thursday AM Forecast: Mostly sunny skies and chilly mornings to close out the week
A little cooler on the backside of Wednesday...
Wednesday PM Forecast: quiet weather to finish the week
Much quieter conditions will take over to end...
Sports
LSU's Kim Mulkey named AP Coach of the Year
LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has been named the Associated Press women's basketball coach of the year after her turnaround season of the Tiger program...
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retiring after 13 years in NFL
NEW ORLEANS - Malcolm Jenkins, who won Super...
Brayden Jobert's 7 RBI leads #13 LSU baseball to thumping of UL-Monroe
Brayden Jobert continues to etch his name among...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
