Jury seated in murder case involving LSU basketball star; trial opens Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A man charged with murdering LSU basketball prodigy Wayde Sims during a street fight will go to trial over three years after the...
Feeling a little stressed? Decompressing with 'goat yoga' may help
BATON ROUGE - Sometimes in life, all you...
Fungus that causes fatal bat disease found in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A fungus that has...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Hot and muggy today, Cold front coming in tonight
Are you ready for a cold front? This is not going to be a rainmaker. THE FORECAST Stream LIVE news here. Today &...
Tuesday PM Forecast: incoming front to deliver much cooler temps
A much stronger cold front will push through...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms are moving out, clear skies moving in
Skies are starting to clear as the severe...
LSU baseball's 4 homers lead to 16-3 win over Grambling
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team improves to 20-9 on the year after beating Grambling 16-3 in 7 innings on Tuesday. The Tigers hit 4...
Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu visiting Saints
NEW ORLEANS - There appears to be mutual...
Levi Lewis has successful showing at UL Pro Day
Twenty seven NFL teams showed up to the...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, March 5, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
