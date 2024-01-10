Home
Man called Vidalia authorities, said he was going to commit mass shooting at MS high school
ALEXANDRIA - A man was sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison after threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Mississippi high...
California lawmakers to consider ban on tackle football for kids under 12
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers will debate...
Vacant apartment fire early Wednesday morning ruled to be arson
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters responded to...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Tracking next storm system and frigid blast of air
Wednesday remains quiet and dry but we will finish the week the same way we started, with a severe weather threat in the Capital Area. Following...
Tuesday PM Forecast: lull ahead of next storm threat, major cold blast lurks
While the storm system that produced a tornado...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Frost likely tomorrow, More storms possible by end of week
After a stormy Monday, much cooler and drier...
Sports
LSU men's basketball fights off Vanderbilt to start SEC play 2-0
BATON ROUGE - After a rough start to the season, the LSU men's basketball team is 2-0 in SEC play. The Tigers beat a pesky...
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith declares for NFL draft
BATON ROUGE - LSU redshirt sophomore defensive tackle...
Malik Nabers declares for the 2024 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - After his record-breaking junior season,...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in Baton Rouge will be hosting a Christmas dinner on December 25th at their shelter on Convention Street. ...
Pennington biomedical researcher selected for prestigious Resident Research Award
BATON ROUGE - Dr. Florina Corpodean was named...
Essential Credit Union and Priority Postal Credit Union announce merger
BATON ROUGE - Essential Credit Union is pleased...
