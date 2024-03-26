Home
Three men arrested for theft of two boats after joyriding near Maurapas
LIVINGSTON — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents arrested three men for allegedly stealing boats and motors in Livingston Parish. Triton Bercegeay, Keegan Perkins...
Two WBRSO employees arrested in separate incidents of abuse of power
PORT ALLEN - Two employees with the West...
Victim recounts 2021 assault during first day of trial for former BRPD officer
BATON ROUGE - Nearly three years after a...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms exiting, Spring-like weather through Easter weekend
Once storms move out early Tuesday morning, we will begin a streak of days with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Easter weekend will feature gorgeous...
ALL-CLEAR: Severe threat has ended, quieter pattern takes hold
Storms will continue to wind down as we...
UPDATE: Baton Rouge metro has been trimmed out of the Tornado Watch
1:00 AM UPDATE: Baton Rouge and surrounding areas...
Sports
Catholic High baseball ranked No. 1 in country by Prep Baseball Report
BATON ROUGE - The Catholic High School baseball team is looking down at the rest of the country right now. Prep Baseball Report has ranked...
LSU earns No. 2 overall seed at NCAA Gymnastics Championships
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team will...
LSU softball snaps losing streak, beats Missouri 4-3
COLUMBIA, Missouri - The LSU softball team snapped...
Health
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, March 25, 2024.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday AM Forecast: Storms exiting, Spring-like weather through Easter weekend
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
Radar
7 Days