Bill to further protect elderly from telemarketers passes House
BATON ROUGE - A bill aimed at fining telemarketers or scammers using a phone, email, or text message to target potential victims passed unanimously at the...
Used car lot goes up on someone else's property
BATON ROUGE - Someone claiming to be the...
Zeeland Place neighborhood has significant street flooding again
BATON ROUGE - Residents living in the Zeeland...
Three wanted after vehicles burglarized in Ascension Parish subdivisions
ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are looking for multiple people who committed vehicle burglaries last month. The burglaries were reported on March 30...
Lafayette-based opioid treatment center expands with different approach for addicts
BATON ROUGE – A Louisiana-based outpatient addiction treatment...
Congo park ranger tells of taking viral selfie with gorillas
LONDON (AP) — A park ranger in the...
Big Muddy not falling anytime soon, may set flood duration record
A frontal boundary spanning from the Southern Plains to the Mid-Atlantic is likely to support unsettled weather for a large swath of the eastern half of...
Swimming in sunshine this weekend
We can let our guard down on weather...
TORNADO WATCH until 3pm
WATCH: Dr. Josh will provide updates throughout the...
Star LSU linebacker Devin White picked 5th overall in NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - Devin White, LSU football star and the top linebacker prospect in the country, has been selected 5th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft....
LSU assistant hoops coach Tony Benford moving to TCU
Baton Rouge - LSU men's assistant basketball coach...
Will Wade, LSU amend contract amid reinstatement talks
BATON ROUGE - Will Wade is making major...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April 25, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for April...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
