Storm debris from winter storm sits idle, homeowner struggles to get it cleared
CENTRAL - Storm debris leftover from the February ice storm is still sitting in one neighborhood in Central. Jeremy Pourciau lives on Brett Lane and...
Year-old sinkhole doesn't have quick fix in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - There's a huge hole in...
Entergy finds solution for neighborhood with frequent power outages
WATSON - There's light at the end of...
Police: Suspect in Chewbacca costume wanted for stabbing in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for an unidentified street performer in a Star Wars costume who allegedly stabbed a person in the French Quarter. ...
La. reports 910 new COVID cases Monday
CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS...
More than 1.2 million people fully vaccinated in Louisiana as of Monday
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana administered 67,295 doses of...
Warm and a bit muggy for the first half of the week
The weather story for the week is warm as the muggies move in, then rain is expected later this week. THE FORECAST Today and...
Humidity returns, warming up through the week
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will remain mostly...
Cold front moves through, makes for a beautiful Sunday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, skies will be...
LSU Softball Sweeps DH to Take Series at Kentucky
Release via LSU Sports LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the third-straight week, after dropping game one of the series, No. 15 LSU (28-15, 10-8) swept its...
Mulkey arrives in Baton Rouge after accepting LSU women's basketball head coach position
BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey arrived in Baton...
LSU Baseball blows 8 run lead and lose to Ole Miss
Release via LSU Sports OXFORD, Miss. –...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 23, 2021.
Denham Springs annual Spring Festival makes long-awaited return
DENHAM SPRINGS - At Benton Brother's Antique Mall...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
