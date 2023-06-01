Home
AG candidate John Belton suspends campaign, cites new opportunity as reason for stepping out
District Attorney John Belton announced he would be suspending his campaign for Attorney General Thursday. In a statement, Belton said that he was presented with...
It's hurricane season. As hunters prepare to check storm, are you ready for what 2023 may bring?
Hurricane hunters are standing by to check out...
One dead in Pointe Coupee crash; LSP suspects impairment
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Louisiana State Police believe...
It's hurricane season. As hunters prepare to check storm, are you ready for what 2023 may bring?
Hurricane hunters are standing by to check out an area of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, the first day of the 2023 hurricane season. A low...
Thursday AM Forecast: Heat on repeat into the weekend
Summer is finally here, even through we have...
Wednesday PM Forecast: slim chance for any afternoon showers
The air quality is expected to improve slightly...
Sports
Kickoff time set for LSU football's first home game of 2023
BATON ROUGE - LSU's first home game of the 2023 season will have a nighttime kickoff in Tiger Stadium. On Wednesday, LSU released the start...
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as Tigers begin quest for Omaha
BATON ROUGE - LSU will begin its quest...
LSU baseball announced as regional host for 27th time in program history
BATON ROUGE – For the first time since...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, May 31, 2023.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Didn't like the air Monday? Expect the same on Tuesday as air quality action day declared
If you didn't like the air you breathed...
Community
Crawfish Tracker: A good time to get boilin'
BATON ROUGE - After a relatively slow decline in crawfish prices over the past month, the market is finally hitting peak springtime form. According to...
Crawfish Tracker: Signs of life (and price drops)
BATON ROUGE - One week into Lent and...
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a...
