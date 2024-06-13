Home
Netflix releases trailer for 'Receiver' docuseries featuring LSU legend Justin Jefferson
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU Tiger and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of five NFL receivers featured in a new Netflix docuseries...
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Section of College Drive to be shut down Saturday while natural gas leak repaired
BATON ROUGE — A section of College Drive...
2 girls, ages 4 and 6, missing after mom found dead in Loranger home; detectives seeking black Chrysler
LORANGER - A mother's two young children are...
Weather
Thursday AM Forecast: Hottest days of week yet to come, Rain returns on Father's Day
We will conclude the workweek and head into the weekend with the hottest temperatures of the week and possibly of the year so far. As rain...
Wednesday PM Forecast: The heat kicking into high gear
The heat kicks into high gear through the...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Quick relief from humidity but not the heat
In response to conditions becoming less humid over...
Sports
Netflix releases trailer for 'Receiver' docuseries featuring LSU legend Justin Jefferson
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU Tiger and current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is one of five NFL receivers featured in a new Netflix docuseries...
Saints free agent wide receiver signings adjusting well to culture
METAIRIE - The New Orleans Saints completed their...
LSU Baseball reloads with transfer portal commitments
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's season ended more...
Health
Friday's Health Report: Finding what sunscreen is right for you, your skin
BATON ROUGE — We all know sunscreen should be part of our daily skincare routines. But there are so many options. There are some things to...
Thursday's Health Report: The potential health downsides to intermittent fasting
BATON ROUGE — For years, people have used...
Wednesday's Health Report: The health benefits of pickles
BATON ROUGE — For many people, a good...
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
