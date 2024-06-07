Home
Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole hosting 7th annual Pedaling for Peace
BATON ROUGE - Friday night Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole will host his 7th Annual Pedaling for Peace bike ride through Mid City. It's just one...
CATS striving to improve service, but problems persist
BATON ROUGE - Lynn Mearidy gets around Baton...
Boil advisory lifted for Village of Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA — A boil advisory put into effect...
Weather
Friday AM Forecast: Temps soar as 'Heat Dome' moves over Louisiana this weekend
Make sure to get outside and enjoy the dry, but hot weekend ahead as rain chances will return next week. Today & Tonight: Friday will...
Thursday PM Forecast: drier air will hamper storm chances through the weekend
After an active week of weather, Mother Nature...
Thursday AM Forecast: Trading storms for heat this weekend
The rounds of storms come to an end...
Sports
LSU Baseball players make an appearance at Baton Rouge Rougarou game
BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball's season may be over, but many area fans got the chance to go to a ball game in the Captiol City...
Ali Newland and Taylor Pleasants heading to professional softball
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU Softball players Ali...
Griffin Herring named finalist for Stopper of the Year Award
BATON ROUGE - LSU left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring...
Traffic
Health
Thursday's Health Report: The potential health downsides to intermittent fasting
BATON ROUGE — For years, people have used intermittent fasting to lose weight. Others fast for religious reasons. The popular diet trend is generally safe, but...
Wednesday's Health Report: The health benefits of pickles
BATON ROUGE — For many people, a good...
Monday's Health Report: Food tips and tricks for staying healthy, safe during summer picnics
BATON ROUGE — Summer picnics can be a...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
