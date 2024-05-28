Home
Man sentenced to federal prison for impersonating and stealing money from victims through wire fraud
BATON ROUGE - A man was sentenced to almost six years in federal prison after being sentenced for wire fraud and the impersonation of his victims,...
Brittany Rose from 100.7 The Tiger announces the winner of the CMA Flyaway Contest!
BATON ROUGE - After hints and clues and...
See which area schools are offering free summer meal programs for kids under 18
BATON ROUGE - Multiple school systems will be...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Slight dip in temperatures and humidity arrives Wednesday after record heat Monday
After a record breaking Memorial Day in Baton Rouge, expect more heat on Tuesday. A frontal system tonight will deliver a slight dip in temperatures and...
Monday PM Forecast: front moving in after hottest Memorial Day on record
Memorial Day could be simply summed up as...
Monday AM Forecast: First Heat Advisory of 2024 goes into effect today
A Heat Advisory will go into effect for...
Sports
LSU Softball's season ends after falling to Stanford 8-0 in Super Regional
STANFORD, CA - LSU Softball has missed out on a Women's College World Series appearance after falling to Stanford 8-0 in game three of the Super...
LSU Baseball falls to Tennessee in SEC Championship 4-3
HOOVER, AL - LSU Baseball's run in Hoover...
LSU Softball drops game two to Stanford, 3-0 in Super Regional
STANFORD, CA - LSU Softball dropped their second...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's Health Report: Experts detail connection between sleep, heart health
BATON ROUGE — The CDC says adults who sleep fewer than seven hours each night are more likely to experience health problems. Adequate sleep is crucial...
Friday's Health Report: As marijuana continues to be legalized, pot overtakes alcohol as preferred vice
BATON ROUGE — More Americans now use...
Thursday's Health Report: Tips for a safe and tasty Memorial Day cookout
BATON ROUGE — If you are planning to...
Videos
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
About Us
