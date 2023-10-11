Home
Baton Rouge mayor assembles committee to help select next police chief; public meetings planned
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge mayor announced Wednesday her office is assembling a committee of community leaders who will help narrow down candidates for the...
Former Istrouma High teacher indicted in rape case involving student
BATON ROUGE - A former high school teacher...
After hiring firm to help clean up State Police, agency to unveil plan for 'transformational reform'
BATON ROUGE - More than a year after...
Tropical Storm Sean forms in the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Sean formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday morning with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The storm is traveling west-northwest near 13mph. At...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Numerous rain showers across the boot today
Rain showers are expected around the state today....
Highland Road Park Observatory will soon open doors for partial solar eclipse
BATON ROUGE - While stargazing is most often...
Sports
WATCH: Coach Brian Kelly previews upcoming home game versus Auburn
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly is hosted a press conference Monday previewing the Tigers' upcoming gaming against Auburn. Stream the press conference on WBRZ's...
LSU moves up in the latest AP Poll - See how the Tigers rank
BATON ROUGE - The latest AP Poll shows...
Southern Jaguars fall 26-19 to Florida A&M
BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars couldn't get...
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Neighbors Federal Credit Union celebrates Neighbors Day with community service
BATON ROUGE - Monday was Neighbors Day, an annual community service event where Neighbors Federal Credit Union employees use their Columbus Day holiday to volunteer in...
Baton Rouge filmmaker's latest movie gets exclusive screening at the Manship Theatre
BATON ROUGE - The Road Dance will have...
Pennington Biomedical, Tulane receive $1.3 million dollar grant from NIH
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Clinical & Translational...
