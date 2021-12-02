Home
Amid flood of 2 On Your Side complaints, DEMCO promises big drop in power costs
BATON ROUGE - After months of complaints over ballooning electricity bills, DEMCO says its customers can expect some relief early next year. The power company...
Body found outside restaurant on Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead...
'Avengers' star Anthony Mackie to soar into FAN EXPO New Orleans, Jan 9
NEW ORLEANS - Fans of The Avengers have...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dense fog will slow you down today
Give yourself extra time to travel through dense fog this morning. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: There is a dense fog advisory out until...
Wednesday PM Forecast: changing rain chances Saturday and beyond
It will be a mild, if not warm...
In Review: top storms of 2021 hurricane season
Hurricane Season is coming to a close. It...
Sports
LSU hoops improves to 8-0 after beating Ohio 66-51
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball improves to 8-0 on the season, after beating Ohio 66-51. The Tigers got out to a fast start leading the Bobcats...
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly is the Tigers...
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football coach
BATON ROUGE - Now former Notre Dame head...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Nov....
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Thursday AM Forecast: Dense fog will slow you down today
