Man found shot to death at business near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A man was found shot to death early Monday morning at a business located about a block away from Airline Highway. The...
Wrong-way driver killed in Terrebonne Parish crash
GRAY - A 51-year-old man from Lafayette was...
Waste Management's Thanksgiving holiday schedule
Waste Management announced Monday that it will be...
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Cold temperatures setting in tonight
Temperatures are going to fall fast tonight. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: After some overnight rain, we will continue to clear through the rest...
Sunday PM Forecast: A cold front brings rain overnight
The Forecast: A cold front will arrive overnight,...
Saturday PM Forecast: Not as chilly tonight, another cold front arrives Monday morning
The Forecast: Gulf moisture continues to surge in...
Sports
WATCH: Coach Orgeron talks LSU's match-up with Texas A&M
Jalen Hurts runs for 3 scores, Eagles beat Saints 40-29
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles stuck to...
Final: LSU struggles, beats ULM 27-14
The LSU Tiger football team is fighting for...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
