2une In Previews: Miss Louisiana 2024
BATON ROUGE - The Miss Louisiana 2024 competition is just around the corner! 2une In got to speak with the 2023 winner Makenzie Scroggs about...
BREC assures the public Liberty Lagoon is family friendly despite Sunday's brawl
BATON ROUGE - This week, Liberty Lagoon has...
Tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are completely sold out!
BATON ROUGE - Tickets for the St. Jude...
Thursday AM Forecast: Stalled front continues to support thunderstorm activity
While no day looks to be a complete washout, more isolated to scattered showers and storms will be around the Capital Area through the weekend. The...
Wednesday PM Forecast: afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible through workweek
A stalling, weak front will keep the most...
Wednesday AM Forecast: Lower humidity and temps, Increasing rain chances
A frontal boundary that is stalled across southern...
Sports
LSU baseball departing for NCAA Regional tournament in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
BATON ROUGE — LSU's baseball team is leaving at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to face Wofford College in the NCAA Regionals this...
LSU Baseball pitching duo is ready for the post season
BATON ROUGE - As LSU Baseball prepares to...
LSU Softball's season ends after falling to Stanford 8-0 in Super Regional
STANFORD, CA - LSU Softball has missed out...
Investigations
Health
Wednesday's Health Report: Southern University Ag Center hosts luncheon for Women's Health Month
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center held a luncheon today for Women's Health Month. May is Women's Health Month, also known as Women's...
Tuesday's Health Report: Pediatrician shares advice for pool safety as summer kicks off
BATON ROUGE — Pools are open again with...
Monday's Health Report: Experts detail connection between sleep, heart health
BATON ROUGE — The CDC says adults who...
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
